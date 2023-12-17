Focusing on Health and Wellness Trends for a Better New Year

Research and analysis Protein Works have revealed the top wellness trends dominating TikTok in 2023. While these trends may have gained immense popularity on social media, it’s important to evaluate their effectiveness and consider their potential impact on our health and well-being.

One prominent trend that gained significant attention on TikTok was bed rotting. Defined as spending hours lying in bed while engaging in activities like watching TV or scrolling through your phone, bed rotting was intended as a method to combat burnout. However, experts caution against prolonged periods of bed rest without medical necessity. It can lead to fatigue, isolation, and disrupt regular sleep patterns. Instead, experts recommend cultivating a relaxing wind-down routine in 2024, which includes limiting screen time before bed, taking a soothing bath, and establishing a consistent sleep schedule.

Another popular trend explored on the platform was mouth taping. By covering the mouth with tape while sleeping, individuals are encouraged to breathe through their nose, potentially leading to better sleep and reduced snoring. However, scientific evidence supporting this practice is limited. A conversation with a healthcare professional is essential before attempting mouth taping. For those seeking alternatives, adjusting sleep positions, such as adopting a stacked side sleeping posture, could help limit snoring.

Looking towards 2024, mushroom coffee is predicted to dominate TikTok feeds. This trend involves adding powdered medicinal mushrooms to morning coffee, purportedly to increase energy levels. While anecdotal evidence and the centuries-long use of medicinal mushrooms in Traditional Chinese Medicine support their potential benefits, scientific evidence remains limited. It is important to remember that there are other foods and practices that can aid in sleep and wakefulness. Mushroom coffee may not necessarily outperform your regular cup of morning joe.

In the age of social media, it is crucial to evaluate the credibility and qualifications of sources before wholeheartedly embracing new wellness trends. TikTok, like any platform, presents a mixture of reliable and unreliable information. Remember to conduct thorough research or approach the latest trends with a healthy dose of skepticism. Prioritizing one’s well-being requires more than just following the latest viral sensation.