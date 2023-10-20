Becoming: Watch & Stream Online via Netflix

Becoming is a 2020 documentary film that offers an intimate look at the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama. The film follows her on a 34-city book tour for her bestselling memoir of the same name, released in 2018. It showcases footage of Obama’s travels, talk shows, and her work during her tenure as the First Lady.

The cast of the documentary includes Michelle Obama, Elizabeth Alexander, Adrian K. Collins, Valerie Jarrett, Gayle King, and Michele Norris. These individuals provide insights into Obama’s life, hopes, and her connection with others.

If you want to watch Becoming, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix is a popular subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more, on various devices. To watch the documentary, you’ll need to follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan (options include a standard plan with ads, a standard plan without ads, or a premium plan)

3. Enter your email address and create an account with a password

4. Provide your chosen payment method

The cheapest plan, Netflix Standard with Ads, offers most of its content but includes ads. It allows for Full HD viewing on two supported devices simultaneously.

Netflix Standard Plan provides the same content without any ads and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Netflix Premium Plan provides content for four supported devices at a time, with Ultra HD display. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

In summary, Becoming is available to watch and stream online via Netflix. By subscribing to Netflix, you can enjoy this insightful documentary about Michelle Obama’s life and experiences.

