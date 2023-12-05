Ethics Complaint Filed Against TikToker Attorney for Defamation

Summary: Co-author Neil Gordon has filed an ethics complaint against attorney Lori Murray, who runs a popular TikTok channel called “Lawyer Lori.” In his complaint, Gordon alleges that Murray made false and defamatory statements about him, his wife, and their co-author, Rebecca Hill, during a video. Murray had discussed leaked anonymous complaints against Hill, who is currently facing ethics complaints. Gordon argues that Murray violated the state bar code of conduct divulging sensitive information during an ongoing investigation. Gordon hopes that the South Carolina bar will take disciplinary action against Murray.

Title: TikToker Attorney Faces Ethics Complaint over Defamatory Statements

In an interesting turn of events, attorney Lori Murray is facing an ethics complaint filed co-author Neil Gordon for allegedly making defamatory statements about him and his wife, as well as their co-author, Rebecca Hill. Murray, known for her popular TikTok channel called “Lawyer Lori,” had discussed leaked anonymous complaints against Hill, who is currently facing ethics complaints related to her office’s potential misuse and the possible mismanagement of public funds.

Gordon asserts in his ethics complaint that Murray violated the state bar code of conduct disclosing confidential information during an ongoing investigation. He argues that Murray’s actions were unbecoming of her esteemed profession, stating that an officer of the court should never divulge delicate information in such circumstances. Gordon believes that couching her statements with the word “allegedly” does not excuse her behavior.

The crux of Gordon’s complaint centers around the false and defamatory statements that Murray made during her video. One such claim alleges that Gordon’s wife, Melissa, attended the entirety of Alex Murdaugh’s trial and received preferential treatment from Hill, which Gordon vehemently denies. He clarifies that his wife only attended the trial for four days, just like other spectators, and refutes Murray’s assertion that Melissa had been allowed to take photographs inside the courthouse.

Gordon maintains that Murray’s false claims are problematic because she is using them to back up her unfounded assertion that the authors colluded with Hill during the trial to write their book. Gordon emphasizes that he and Melissa did not meet Hill until after the trial had concluded, and that Murray’s defamatory actions have caused his family considerable distress.

During a live segment on Court TV, Gordon confronted Murray, invoking the recent scandal involving actor Will Smith to tell her to “keep my wife’s name out of your mouth!” Lawyer Lori responded to Gordon’s complaint, stating that her focus had been on the allegations against Hill and that she had no issue with Gordon or his wife. Murray argued that she was exercising her rights as a public citizen to discuss matters related to the credibility of testimonies in the trial of Alex Murdaugh and her intent wasn’t to target the Gordons.

As the complaint proceeds, it remains to be seen what actions, if any, the South Carolina Office of Disciplinary Counsel will take in response to Gordon’s allegations against Murray.