Watch and Stream “Beckham” Documentary Series on Netflix

“Beckham” is a captivating four-part documentary series that delves into the life of global football player and cultural icon, David Beckham. The show takes viewers on an extraordinary journey, featuring personal archive footage spanning four decades and insightful interviews with Beckham and the people closest to him.

The documentary includes interviews with David’s family, friends, and notable football figures who have witnessed his incredible 40-year football career. Some of the famous faces featured in the series include Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand, Mel C (Sporty Spice), Diego Simeone, and many more.

If you’re eager to watch “Beckham,” you can do so streaming it on Netflix. To access the show, simply sign up for a Netflix account through their app or website. Netflix offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content, and allows you to change, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time.

To watch “Beckham” on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you, such as the $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), or $19.99 per month (Premium) plan.

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create your Netflix account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method to complete the sign-up process.

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, but includes ads. This plan allows you to watch content in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers an option to add one additional member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same features as the Standard Plan, but with support for four devices simultaneously and content displayed in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

“Beckham” offers an inside look into David Beckham’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings to international football stardom. The series features never-before-seen footage and provides a unique perspective on Beckham’s life and career.

Please note that the streaming services mentioned in this article are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Beckham Documentary Series on Netflix