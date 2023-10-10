David Beckham’s Netflix Docuseries Tops English-Language List

In its debut week, David Beckham’s latest docuseries has taken the top spot among Netflix’s English-language series, garnering 12.4 million views. This achievement has knocked down Sex Education Season 4 to the second position, although it still managed to maintain a respectable 6.6 million views. However, this is a significant drop from the previous week when it secured 13.4 million views. Love Is Blind Season 5 comes in at number three with 3.7 million views, nearly half of what Sex Education managed.

Continuing its impressive run, One Piece holds onto the fourth spot for the sixth consecutive week, achieving an additional 2.5 million views. The fifth spot is claimed the docuseries Encounters with 2 million views. Season 5 of Virgin River remains on the list for its fifth week, securing sixth place with 2 million views.

The rest of the list is made up of various docuseries, including Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal and Who Killed Jill Dando?, as well as the animated series Castlevania: Nocturne and The Great British Baking Show.

On the non-English list, the crime heist series Lupin dominates with all three parts making an appearance. Part 3 debuted last week and claimed the top spot with 11.6 million views. Parts 1 and 2 also reappeared on the list, taking the second and fourth positions, respectively.

On the film side, the crime thriller Reptile maintains its hold on the number one spot for the second week in a row, amassing an additional 19.9 million views. The new relationship thriller Fair Play, directed Chloe Domont and starring Phoebe Dyvenor and Alden Ehrenreich, debuted in second place with 12.6 million views.

The Top 10 also includes the Australian rom-com Love Is in the Air, the family action comedy Spy Kids: Armageddon, and the Nigerian thriller The Black Book.

