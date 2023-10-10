“Beckham” Takes the Lead in Netflix’s Top 10 English-Language TV List

The docuseries “Beckham” has risen to the top of Netflix’s English-language TV list, thanks to a viral clip featuring David Beckham questioning his wife Victoria Beckham about her claims of growing up working class. The series garnered 12.4 million views in its first week, indicating its popularity among viewers.

Following closely behind “Beckham” is Season 4 of “Sex Education” with 6.6 million views, and Season 5 of “Love Is Blind” with 3.7 million views. “One Piece” continues to maintain its presence on the list for the sixth consecutive week, securing the fourth spot with 2.5 million views. Other entries on the list include Season 1 of the UFO docuseries “Encounters” (2 million views), Season 5 of “Virgin River” (2 million views), Season 1 of the animated series “Castlevania: Nocturne” (1.8 million views), and Season 2 of the true crime docuseries “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” (1.8 million views). Rounding out the list are “The Great British Baking Show” and “Who Killed Jill Dando?” with 1.6 million views each.

In the English-language film category, “Reptile,” featuring Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone, continues to dominate for the second week, amassing 19.9 million views. “Fair Play,” starring Phoebe Dyvenor and Alden Ehrenreich, follows with 12.6 million views, while the Australian rom-com “Love Is in the Air” takes third place with 7.2 million views. Cuba Gooding Jr.’s 2013 film “Life of a King” lands in the fourth spot with 6.3 million views.

Additional noteworthy films on the list include Mark Wahlberg’s 2021 action and sci-fi movie “Infinite” with 4.9 million views, and Tina Fey’s 2004 hit “Mean Girls” with 4.5 million views. The Netflix original “Spy Kids: Armageddon” maintains its presence on the list for the third week in a row, garnering 4.3 million views.

These rankings indicate the current preferences of Netflix viewers for English-language TV shows and films, showcasing the diverse range of content available on the streaming platform.

Sources:

– Kayla Cobb, Decider