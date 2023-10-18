David and Victoria Beckham’s Documentary Scores Massive Ratings for Netflix

The Beckham documentary series has become Netflix’s highest-rated show of the year in the UK, according to official TV audience research. The series, directed Fisher Stevens, provides an intimate look into the lives of football legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria. Since its release on October 4, the show has attracted an impressive total of 3.8 million viewers in the UK alone, with the second episode reaching nearly 2.9 million viewers.

It’s worth noting that these numbers only account for viewership on television sets and do not include mobile device streaming. The Beckham episodes secured positions 18 and 39 respectively on the list of the most-watched UK shows during the week ending October 8. While it fell behind BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, which was the highest-rated show of the week with 8.4 million viewers, the Beckham series still surpassed other popular shows such as Luther: The Fallen Sun and Sex Education Season 4.

These impressive ratings mark the Beckham documentary as Netflix’s highest-rated TV show in the UK since the premiere of “Harry & Meghan” in December 2022, which garnered nearly 4.5 million viewers. Additionally, the series has also been performing exceptionally well in the United States, maintaining the number one spot for two consecutive weeks with 11.6 million views from October 9 to October 15, according to Netflix’s internal data.

The success of the Beckham documentary highlights the enduring global popularity and intrigue surrounding the lives of this iconic couple. Netflix continues to captivate audiences with its diverse range of original programming, attracting millions of viewers from around the world.

