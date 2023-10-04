Beckham: A Surprising Portrayal of a Complex Man

The new documentary, Beckham, takes a unique and refreshing approach to exploring the life of the famous football player, David Beckham. Directed Stevens, an American filmmaker, the film diverges from the typical tabloid perspective and instead dives into Beckham’s story as a representation of working-class Britain, masculinity, and complex family dynamics.

One of the highlights of the documentary is the exploration of Beckham’s relationship with his former manager, Alex Ferguson. Through clever editing, the film showcases the heart-wrenching moments when Ferguson turned against the young player he had once treated as a son. These scenes truly capture the essence of Beckham’s journey, shedding light on his struggles in the face of adversity.

Stevens pays attention to the little details that make Beckham who he is, highlighting his idiosyncrasies and preferences, such as his disdain for disorder. Additionally, the documentary reminds viewers of Beckham’s remarkable skills as a player, surpassing the media’s focus on his fashion choices and personal life.

A notable aspect of the film is the lineup of individuals who make appearances to share their insights about Beckham. From Ronaldo (the original) to Anna Wintour, Sir Alex, and even the polarizing figure of Diego Simeone, the collective voices add depth and context to Beckham’s story.

Notably, Victoria Beckham, David’s wife, also appears prominently in the documentary. Surprisingly, she demonstrates a keen understanding of her husband’s journey, adding her own perspective to the film.

While the film does have a slightly sentimental scene near the end, where the Beckham family comes together, it still feels authentic within the context of the overall portrayal. Beckham is depicted as a multidimensional individual, representing both a specific era and a man with unexpected layers.

Beckham is now available to stream on Netflix, offering viewers an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of one of the most iconic figures in the world of football.

