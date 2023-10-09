David Beckham responds to McTominay’s emotional tribute in his documentary

Scott McTominay revealed that his emotions following his dramatic double against Brentford were inspired David Beckham’s new documentary. McTominay entered the match in the 87th minute and scored two stoppage-time goals to help Manchester United avoid a third straight loss. In an interview with MUTV, McTominay expressed how watching Beckham’s documentary connected with his feelings about the club after being the hero of the game.

McTominay mentioned that the history and the people behind the club were highlighted in Beckham’s documentary. He emphasized the importance of the players coming together for the sake of the people associated with the club, such as the receptionist, kitmen, and fans who have been supporting the team for years. McTominay stated that as a fan himself, he wants United to succeed for the fans’ sake.

Beckham responded to the interview clip posted United on Instagram, expressing his agreement with McTominay’s sentiments. He wrote, “It’s what it’s always been about ❤️ well said.”

In addition to endorsing McTominay’s tribute, Beckham also commented on the ongoing takeover process at Manchester United. While he revealed having a preference for who should buy the club, he did not mention specific names such as Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani or Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Beckham urged the Glazers, the club’s current owners, to make a decision regarding the takeover, and expressed his belief that he knows the right people who can bring the club back to its former glory.

