Why ‘Beckham’ is Winning Fans in Every Corner on Netflix

Netflix’s new limited documentary series, “Beckham,” featuring the legendary footballer and his family, has quickly made its mark on the streaming service. In its first week, the show garnered 12.4 million views, knocking off Sex Education Season 4 from the top spot in the TV streaming charts. The popularity of the series raises the question: why is a sports documentary about a retired English footballer attracting so many viewers?

The genius of “Beckham” lies in its ability to cater to various groups of viewers. Directed Fisher Stevens, known for his work on Succession, the documentary transcends the label of a sports doc, appealing to football fans, fans of the Spice Girls, as well as those interested in fame and celebrity.

While the series does revisit key moments in Beckham’s football career, it also delves into the dark side of fame. The documentary addresses David Beckham’s public scrutiny following his red card during England’s 1998 World Cup match against Argentina and Victoria Beckham’s portrayal during the couple’s challenging move to Spain. It sheds light on the toll fame can take on mental health, prompting viewers to reflect on their own fascination with celebrity culture.

In addition to engaging storytelling, “Beckham” strikes a balance between interviews and pitch footage. It revisits pivotal games from Beckham’s time at clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and the England squad, providing a tense history lesson for those unfamiliar with the games and a dramatic revisit for football enthusiasts. The documentary also features Victoria Beckham heavily, including ’90s footage of her and the Spice Girls, appealing to fans of the iconic girl group.

For those who grew up in the ’90s, “Beckham” offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Even if they were not avid fans of football or the Spice Girls, the documentary resonates due to the couple’s influence on popular culture, as seen in fashion trends, hairstyles, and references in movies like “Bend it Like Beckham.”

While it’s important to acknowledge that the series has a bias as Beckham himself serves as an executive producer, it still manages to cover both the highs and lows of his career. Ultimately, it provides an entertaining insight into Beckham’s sporting journey and serves as a reminder of the impact of our collective obsession with celebrities.

