Reasons to Watch Beckham on Netflix

Netflix’s documentary series Beckham premiered last week, focusing on the life and career of David Beckham. The four-episode series offers a sports documentary and a glimpse into the world of being a celebrity. Directed Fisher Stevens, the show includes extensive interviews with both David and Victoria Beckham, providing personal insights into their lives both together and separately.

A Portrait of a Superstar as a Young Man

For those unfamiliar with soccer, the series delves into Beckham’s 11-year stint on Manchester United, where he made a name for himself as an exciting player. The show explores the rise of Beckham during this period and also uncovers the reasons behind his departure from the team, featuring candid interviews with Beckham, his former coach, and teammates.

David and Victoria Beckham’s Relationship

The series sheds light on the dynamic between David and Victoria, who was once more famous than her husband during her time with the Spice Girls. Both Beckham’s discuss the challenges they faced as their fame grew, including the stress it brought to their relationship. Victoria reveals moments of resentment, such as David missing the birth of their child due to a photo session with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. The couple openly talks about their highs and lows, providing an honest portrayal of their experiences.

A Frank Look at Beckham’s Final Years as a Pro

The final episode of Beckham touches on the allegations of infidelity that surrounded David during his time playing in Spain. Although neither Beckham confirms or denies the accusations, the impact of the situation is evident in their interviews. The episode also explores Beckham’s time with Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy club and the challenges he faced, including a sometimes turbulent relationship with teammate Landon Donovan. Overcoming these obstacles, Beckham and Donovan ultimately find a storybook ending to that chapter of his career.

If you’re looking for a compelling sports documentary intertwined with personal stories and insights from one of the most famous couples in the world, Beckham on Netflix should be on your watchlist.

Sources:

– The source article: Netflix