Netflix’s New Docuseries on David Beckham Receives Rave Reviews

The release of Netflix’s four-episode docuseries on football icon David Beckham has ignited a storm of excitement on social media. Titled “Beckham,” the series, co-produced Beckham’s own media company Studio 99, offers a captivating journey through the football star’s life, from his humble beginnings at Waltham Forest under-12s to his status as a global sensation.

Viewers have been enthralled the intimate and revealing insights shared Beckham’s family, teammates, and colleagues, including his close working relationship with former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson. Moments that have garnered particular attention and discussion on social media include Beckham playfully teasing his wife Victoria about her claim of coming from a working-class background. The series has also shed light on Beckham’s OCD, showcasing his late-night cleaning habit and immaculate refrigerator.

The docuseries delves into the mental pressures Beckham faced as a footballer, highlighting his enduring regret over the 1998 World Cup red card incident against Argentina. It also explores the strain on his relationship with Ferguson during his move to Real Madrid, with a focus on the complex interactions between Beckham and Carlos Queiroz, assistant coach at Manchester United and head coach at Real Madrid.

Perhaps one of the most poignant moments captured in the series is Beckham’s emotional journey upon signing Lionel Messi for his Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami CF. The rollercoaster ride of emotions Beckham experienced during this period is sure to captivate viewers.

Overall, “Beckham” has been widely praised for its ability to portray the complexity of the football star’s life, showcasing his toughness, vulnerability, and unwavering love for the game. Social media users have compared the docuseries to “The Last Dance” of soccer, and the series has received numerous five-star reviews. It is clear that Netflix has scored yet another hit with this compelling portrayal of one of the most iconic figures in English football.

Definitions:

– Docuseries: A series of documentary episodes or films that focus on a particular subject or theme.

– OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder): A mental health condition characterized recurring thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions).

– MLS (Major League Soccer): The professional soccer league in the United States and Canada.

