Victoria and David Beckham to Address Infidelity Rumors in New Netflix Documentary

The upcoming Netflix documentary, “BECKHAM,” will delve into the infidelity rumors that surrounded Victoria and David Beckham’s marriage in 2003. The four-part series provides an intimate look into the life of the former footballer, including his highly publicized relationship with Victoria Beckham.

Director Fisher Stevens has admitted that discussing the “difficulties” in the couple’s marriage, such as the rumored infidelity scandals, was an unpleasant topic to cover during filming. However, he approached it focusing on how their marriage stayed intact.

Back in 2003, the Beckhams faced allegations of infidelity when David was seen leaving a nightclub with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. Loos later spoke to the media, claiming that they had an extramarital affair during David’s transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid. David vehemently denied these claims at the time.

Stevens revealed that he talked to both Victoria and David about the difficulties they faced and their journey together as a couple. Producer John Battsek added that the open conversation was made easier the fact that the Beckhams had signed a nothing off-limits contract.

The documentary also explores lighter aspects of the couple’s relationship, including how they first started dating. Victoria playfully admitted that she may have stalked David when they first met at a charity football match in 1997. David, on the other hand, simply said that he fancied her.

The couple eventually married in 1999 and have four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Beckham will be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 4.

