Experience the Thrilling Beats (2019) on Netflix

Beats (2019), directed Chris Robinson, is a captivating film that explores the deep friendship between August, a reclusive teenager, and Romelo, his school’s security guard. Together, they confront their dark pasts and strive to achieve their dreams. If you’re eager to watch this compelling film, here’s how you can stream Beats (2019) on Netflix.

Is Beats (2019) Available for Streaming?

Absolutely! Beats (2019) is available for streaming on Netflix. You can enjoy this heartfelt story from the comfort of your own home.

About Beats (2019)

Beats (2019) stars Khalil Everage as August and Anthony Anderson as Romelo. The film also features a talented ensemble cast, including Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Paul Walter Hauser, Julian Williams, Megan Sousa, and Evan J. Simpson. This captivating story follows August’s journey through grief and self-discovery, as he finds solace in music and forms an unlikely friendship with Romelo.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the raw emotions and powerful performances in Beats (2019).