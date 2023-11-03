Exploring the Emotional Journey of The Beatles’ Final Song: “Now and Then”

The release of the highly anticipated music video for The Beatles’ final song, “Now and Then,” directed Oscar-winner Peter Jackson, has left fans feeling a rollercoaster of emotions. This captivating four-and-a-half-minute video takes viewers on a sentimental journey through time, inviting them to celebrate the band’s enduring love for one another.

The video begins with a scene of guitarist tuning their guitars and a cassette being inserted into a tape machine, setting the stage for a powerful musical experience. As the unseen hand presses play, we are transported back to the final Beatles recording session in 1995, where Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison embark on the process of rediscovering a decades-old song demoed the late John Lennon.

In a visually striking montage, we witness the young Beatles goofing around in their prime while Lennon’s melodic vocals soar in the background. Director Peter Jackson masterfully weaves together then-and-now photos and videos, creating a seamless narrative that bridges the past and present. A particularly memorable sequence showcases archival footage of Lennon and Harrison alongside present-day McCartney and Starr during a recording session, evoking a poignant sense of nostalgia.

The significance of “Now and Then” lies in the fact that it is the final song written Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr. Completed more than 40 years after the group initially worked on it, McCartney and Starr brought the song to life. Jackson’s directorial vision captures the energy, love, and spirit of The Beatles, connecting a young McCartney with his older self and highlighting the timeless legacy of the band.

To breathe further life into this project, Jackson enlisted the support of Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, and Harrison’s widow, Olivia, and son, Dhani. Their contributions, including unseen home videos, enhance the emotional depth of the video. Additionally, footage from a 1995 session featuring McCartney, Starr, and Harrison working on the song was graciously provided The Beatles’ Apple Corps.

In conjunction with the music video, viewers can also delve deeper into the making of “Now and Then” through the documentary “Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song.” This 12-minute companion piece, written Oliver Murray, provides a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the journey of bringing this final masterpiece to life.

The release of “Now and Then” and its accompanying documentary offers fans a unique and heartfelt experience, allowing them to reconnect with The Beatles’ enduring legacy while sparking a range of emotions. Prepare to be captivated and moved this extraordinary tribute to one of the greatest bands in rock history.

