Hello Group Inc Reports Decline in Q3 Earnings

Hello Group Inc, the mobile-based social and entertainment services provider, recently announced its third-quarter FY23 earnings, revealing a decline in net revenue and a mixed bag of results. The company reported a year-on-year net revenue decline of 5.9% to $417.1 million, slightly missing the consensus of $417.2 million.

One of the main contributors to the decline in revenue was a decrease in Monthly Active Users (MAU) on the Tantan application. In September 2023, Tantan recorded 15.7 million MAU, down from 20.9 million in September 2022. Additionally, the total number of paying users for the Momo app also declined from 8.4 million in Q3 FY22 to 7.8 million in Q3 FY23.

Revenue breakdown segment showed a 7.6% decline in revenues from the Live video service, totaling $209.8 million. Total value-added service also decreased 4.6% to $201.0 million. However, there was a slight increase in mobile marketing revenue, growing 8.7% to $4.2 million, and mobile games revenue rose 1.9% to $1.1 million.

CEO Yan Tang emphasized the positive aspect of the earnings, highlighting the group’s profitability growth and the company’s dedication to cost optimization and efficiency improvement. He also mentioned the successful turnaround of Tantan, which achieved profitability during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Hello Group expects a Q4 revenue of RMB 2.9 billion to RMB 3.0 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.7% to 6.6%. This projection is slightly below the consensus estimate of $414.39 million.

Hello Group’s stock has faced challenges this year, losing 30.9% year-to-date. However, following the Q3 earnings announcement, the company’s shares traded higher 8.37% premarket.

Overall, Hello Group’s Q3 earnings reveal a mixed bag of results, with declines in key metrics but also improvements in certain segments. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects and is focused on driving growth and profitability in the coming quarters.