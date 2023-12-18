Chicago Bears Explores New Location for Next Stadium

The Chicago Bears are on a quest to find a new location for their next stadium, and it seems that they have set their sights on the South Lot of Soldier Field. While the team has not officially confirmed their intentions, sources reveal that they are conducting thorough investigations on the viability of the site.

To assess the potential of this location, the Bears have enlisted the services of Compass Land Surveying Aurora, the same surveying company they used for other potential locations, including Arlington Heights. This suggests that the team is exploring the possibility of building a new stadium on the South Lot.

Although tearing down Soldier Field, which lost its historical landmark status in 2006, may seem like an insurmountable challenge due to its rich history and value to the city, the Bears are keeping an open mind. After encountering tax assessment issues with Arlington Heights, the team’s approach to finding a new stadium has become more flexible.

Bears CEO/President Kevin Warren expressed his commitment to finding the right solution for the team. “I would come in and take a fresh look at what’s the right thing to do,” Warren stated. “And if it turns out to be Arlington, it turns out to be Arlington.”

The Bears have already had meetings with the city of Chicago, and although no official announcements have been made, both sides have emphasized their shared values and commitment to the city’s growth and evolution. Warren is eager to accelerate the decision-making process, indicating that he hopes to have a firm location for the stadium within the next year.

As the search for a new stadium location continues, stay tuned for further updates. The Bears are determined to make the right choice that will benefit the team, the city, and its passionate fans in the years to come.