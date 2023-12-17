Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Lifts Facial Hair Ban, Embraces Beards

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented a new policy allowing all employees to grow beards. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham introduced the policy, which came into effect on Friday, to attract more recruits and align with the practices of other departments across the nation.

The policy specifies that the length of the beard can be no more than a quarter-inch, and the neck must be kept shaved. Sheriff Wickersham emphasized the importance of maintaining a professional appearance, stating, “We don’t want deputies walking around looking like ZZ Top.”

This change has been met with excitement from many employees who have long desired to sport a beard. Nicholas Cieslak, a courtroom deputy, eagerly grew his beard a few days prior to the policy taking effect. Deputy Brian Jasak, an officer for another circuit judge, has also joined in on the opportunity.

Increased recruitment has been a challenge for the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in recent years. By allowing beards, the department hopes to attract more candidates. Already, there has been a surge in applicants since the announcement of the new policy. Sheriff Wickersham plans to send 18 cadets to the Police Academy next year, a significant increase compared to the initial estimate of seven.

In addition to the beard policy, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has kept up with contemporary trends also permitting tasteful arm tattoos for its officers. This change was implemented in June 2022 and has been well-received employees. The department recognizes the increasing popularity of tattoos, with Pew Research reporting that 32% of U.S. residents now have at least one tattoo.

The new policies regarding beards and tattoos apply to all 540 employees of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, ensuring a consistent and modern image for the department.