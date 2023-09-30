Dogs Show Interest in Onscreen Action Despite Different Vision

Dogs may experience television in a different way compared to humans, but that doesn’t mean they are completely disinterested. While their vision differs from ours, dogs can still be intrigued certain visuals and sounds on screen. One Beaglier named Ollie has proven this reacting to an onscreen jump scare featuring a feline character in the movie “The Secret Life of Pets.” In a video shared on TikTok, Ollie can be seen attentively focused on the onscreen action, with his feet twitching and flinching slightly in reaction to the unexpected leap. Despite being spooked, Ollie continues to pay close attention to the movie.

The video of Ollie has gained a lot of attention on TikTok, garnering nearly 854,000 likes. Viewers were amazed the Beaglier’s focus and expressed their desire for their own dogs to have the same interest in screen time. This demonstrates that even though dogs may not see television the same way humans do, they can still find it intriguing and engaging.

It’s important to note that dogs rely on more than just sight to gather information. They may rely on other senses, such as hearing and smell, to understand what is happening on screen. Additionally, dogs are social creatures, so they may also be interested in watching television because it allows them to be close to their human companions and be a part of their shared activity.

In conclusion, dogs do show interest in onscreen action, despite their different vision compared to humans. Ollie the Beaglier’s reaction to the movie “The Secret Life of Pets” is a great example of this. Dogs may not understand the storyline or details of what they see, but they can still find certain visuals and sounds intriguing. So, the next time you’re watching a movie or TV show, don’t be surprised if your furry friend joins in on the action!

