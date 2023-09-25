Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Stake in Netflix Inc.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC has recently announced that they have acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. during the second quarter of this year. According to the company’s filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Beacon Financial Advisory now holds 1,053 shares of Netflix, valued at approximately $464,000.

In their most recent quarterly earnings report, Netflix reported earnings per share of $3.29, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company also achieved a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Despite slightly lower revenue than expected, Netflix experienced a 2.7% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock, totaling a value of $23,876,904.60. Additionally, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares for a total value of $10,230,081.80. Overall, insiders have sold 125,377 shares worth over $54 million in the past ninety days, representing about 2.45% ownership stakes.

These acquisitions and sales may indicate potential shifts in ownership for Netflix and could have implications for both the company and the broader market. Investors and analysts will closely monitor these transactions to evaluate the company’s financial performance going forward.

Sources:

– Securities & Exchange Commission filing

– Netflix quarterly earnings report