Opposition Faces Setbacks: PM Modi Optimistic about the Future

In a recent social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the future of the country despite setbacks faced the opposition. Modi referred to a video footage where excuses were being made for the Congress’ loss in the Assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states. The BJP emerged victorious in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while also retaining control of Madhya Pradesh. The Congress managed to secure only one seat in the Mizoram elections.

Modi acknowledged the opposition’s happiness with their arrogance, lies, pessimism, and ignorance, but warned the people to be wary of their divisive agenda. He suggested that the opposition’s old habits cannot be easily discarded and urged the public to prepare for more meltdowns in the future.

Responding to the social media post, some users expressed concerns about the security of the Prime Minister’s account, speculating that it may have been hacked.

Earlier, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi called upon the opposition to avoid venting their frustration inside the House and to move forward with positivity. He stressed that the assembly poll results presented a golden opportunity for the opposition to learn from their defeat and change the country’s perception of them. Modi advised the opposition to leave behind their negativity of the past nine years and embrace a new approach.

Despite the Congress’ setbacks, Prime Minister Modi remains optimistic about the future of the opposition and believes that it can open a new door for them. He emphasized that even though they are in opposition, he is offering them advice for their benefit.