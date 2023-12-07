Mindful of Fraudulent Snow Removal Companies: Police Warn Toronto Residents

Toronto police have issued a warning to residents about the growing problem of fraud involving snow removal companies across the city. While the original article revealed that suspects typically use social media advertisements to promote their services and collect upfront payments, our focus will be on shedding light on the various tactics used these fraudulent companies to deceive consumers.

In a recent statement, authorities emphasized the importance of being cautious when dealing with snow removal companies. They advised residents to be wary of companies that demand full payment before any snow removal is executed. Additionally, they urged potential customers to resist making impulsive decisions when selecting a snow removal service.

Conducting thorough research is crucial in these situations. To avoid falling victim to scams, individuals are encouraged to gather information about companies through online reviews, references, and word of mouth. It is essential to choose a reputable company that provides a detailed written contract for the services offered.

If unfortunately, someone falls prey to these fraudulent schemes, reporting the incident promptly is vital. Victims are directed to contact their local police and make use of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system.

