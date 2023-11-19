Social Media Platforms Put on Notice: Immunity for Deepfakes Comes with Conditions

In a significant development, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has warned social media platforms that their immunity under the ‘safe harbour’ clause in the Information and Technology Act comes with conditions. If platforms fail to take necessary steps to remove deepfakes, they can no longer enjoy protection from legal repercussions. This move the government aims to combat the growing threat posed deepfake technology.

Deepfakes have emerged as one of the most significant challenges faced the Indian system, as emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These AI-powered manipulations, which can alter a person’s appearance and voice in videos or audio recordings, have the potential to wreak havoc in society. Several Bollywood actors, including Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, have already fallen victim to deepfake videos.

To address this issue, the central government has taken proactive measures. Notices have been sent to major social media platforms, urging them to identify and remove deepfake content. While some action has been taken, the government has insisted on a more vigorous approach in combating these manipulations.

Deepfake technology relies on machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to create convincingly altered images and videos. Its sophisticated capabilities present a significant challenge, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between authentic and manipulated content. Without adequate measures in place, the propagation of deepfakes can undermine public trust, lead to misinformation, and potentially cause chaos in society.

It is crucial for social media platforms to recognize their responsibility in countering this threat. By actively collaborating with authorities and employing robust detection mechanisms, platforms can play a pivotal role in curbing the proliferation of deepfakes. Only addressing this issue collectively can we safeguard the integrity of online content and ensure the trust of users.

