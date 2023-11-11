Competition Between Law Enforcement Agencies Sparks Discussion on Officer Pay

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) have taken their rivalry to social media, engaging in a friendly competition over the salaries of their employees. The agencies have been comparing their pay rates online, leading to a discussion about the compensation of law enforcement officers.

BCSO Public Information Officer Jaymer Fuller-Gonzales emphasized the importance of fair pay for officers and how it can empower them to advocate for better wages. Although BCSO initially acknowledged that their cadets start out with lower pay compared to other agencies, they highlighted that their salaries significantly improve once they graduate from the academy and complete their probationary period.

In response, APD Communications Director Gilbert Gallegos explained that APD’s pay raises are scheduled to take effect in the near future. The upcoming cadet class, set to start in early 2024, will graduate with higher salaries due to an updated pay tier. Gallegos encouraged aspiring officers to join APD, emphasizing the opportunity for a higher starting salary upon graduation.

While APD generally pays its officers more than BCSO pays its deputies, the difference becomes negligible when comparing the salaries of first-class officers and deputies. Both agencies aim to attract new personnel, with APD targeting 200 new officers and BCSO planning to hire 41 deputies after the graduation of 10 lateral officers next month.

As the social media competition between BCSO and APD unfolds, it has sparked a broader conversation about officer pay and the need for competitive and fair wages in law enforcement. This discussion highlights the significance of equitable compensation as a means of attracting and retaining talented individuals in this critical profession.

