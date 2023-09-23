Digitisation Revolutionizes the Indian Judiciary and Administration of Justice

Digitisation has completely transformed the Indian judiciary and administration of justice, leading to increased transparency and accessibility to court documents. According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, this revolution has not only benefited Indian society, but it has also had a positive impact on humanity as a whole.

One of the key advantages of digitisation is the availability of court documents in digital form. This means that any common individual can now easily access the documents that were once only accessible within courtrooms. In the past, litigants often had limited knowledge about their legal matters. However, Mehta emphasized that the level of transparency achieved through digitisation has eradicated this issue. Now, anyone can easily stay updated and informed about their cases.

Furthermore, Mehta highlighted the remarkable translation efforts being made to convert Supreme Court judgments and documents into vernacular languages. This achievement is truly a miracle and demonstrates how digitisation is breaking language barriers and ensuring that legal information is accessible to a wider audience.

Enthused these advancements, Mehta emphasized the importance of India’s position as a global leader in the legal field. He urged the legal fraternity to be prepared to meet the challenges that will arise as India’s global leadership expands.

In conclusion, digitisation has had a profound impact on the Indian judiciary and administration of justice. It has significantly improved transparency, accessibility, and the dissemination of legal information. As India continues to lead globally, embracing digitisation will be crucial for the legal fraternity to effectively meet future challenges.

Sources:

– Solicitor General Tushar Mehta