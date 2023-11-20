New Title: The Unforgettable Spectacle of the IND vs AUS World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

India and Australia are set to clash in the highly-anticipated World Cup 2023 final at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed an extensive lineup of events and celebrities that will grace the grand finale at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance during the final, adding to the spectacle of the occasion. Additionally, the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team will perform a breathtaking airshow after the toss, captivating the audience with their skilled maneuvers.

The entertainment quotient will be at an all-time high during the innings breaks. Aditya Gadhavi, the renowned Gujarati singer from Coke Studio’s ‘Gotilo’ fame, will captivate the crowd with his performance. Moreover, a star-studded lineup of Bollywood musicians including Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Akasa Joshi, Tushar Joshi, and Amit Mishra will take the stage, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience for the 1.3 lakh spectators present. To further enhance the entertainment, 500 dancers from Mumbai will showcase their talent, grooving to popular Bollywood numbers.

In a touching gesture, the BCCI will present special blazers to all World Cup-winning captains from 1975 to 2019, honoring their exceptional leadership. Legendary players such as Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, Michale Clarke, and Eoin Morgan have been invited to receive this prestigious recognition. However, there remains uncertainty about the participation of Arjuna Ranatunga and Imran Khan, captains of the 1996 and 1992 World Cup-winning teams, respectively.

As India takes on Australia in this monumental clash, the atmosphere both inside and outside the stadium will be electric. Fans, young and old, draped in the iconic blue jerseys of their favorite players, will fill the stands, painting a vibrant picture of unity and support for their beloved team.

This World Cup final promises to be an extraordinary evening, etched forever in the memories of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The grandeur of the Narendra Modi Stadium, coupled with the impressive lineup of events and celebrities, sets the stage for a remarkable showcase of talent and sportsmanship.

