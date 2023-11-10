New Green Leader Takes Action Against Deputy for Social Media Incident

In a surprising turn of events, British Columbia’s Green Leader Sonia Furstenau has made the decision to dismiss her deputy, Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, for liking a social media post that drew an inappropriate comparison between provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Josef Mengele, a notorious Nazi doctor. Furstenau called Gandhi’s actions “unacceptable” and emphasized that her party does not tolerate hateful rhetoric.

The incident occurred on X, a popular social media platform, and Gandhi claimed that he accidentally liked the post and promptly unliked it once he realized his mistake. However, Furstenau made it clear that his actions were still intolerable and warranted his removal as a Green Party candidate in the upcoming 2024 B.C. election.

Premier David Eby supported Furstenau’s decision, labeling Gandhi’s behavior as “reprehensible” and an unjust attack on Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has played a crucial role in guiding the province through the COVID-19 pandemic. Eby praised Henry as a dedicated public servant and condemned any form of derogatory treatment towards her.

Furstenau’s decision to dismiss Gandhi was not an easy one, but it was deemed necessary both Eby and the Green Party. The party had thoroughly vetted Gandhi as a candidate, making his social media blunder even more disappointing.

It is crucial to recognize the hard work and dedication of public servants like Dr. Bonnie Henry, who strive to keep people safe during challenging times. They deserve respect and support, not baseless attacks. The Green Party’s strong stance against hateful rhetoric is an essential reminder of the importance of fostering a welcoming and inclusive society.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Sonia Furstenau fire her deputy?

A: Furstenau fired her deputy, Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, because he liked a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Josef Mengele, a notorious Nazi doctor.

Q: Was Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi aware of his mistake?

A: According to Gandhi, he accidentally liked the post and promptly unliked it once he realized his blunder.

Q: How did Premier David Eby respond to the incident?

A: Premier Eby condemned Gandhi’s behavior as reprehensible and fully supported Furstenau’s decision to dismiss him as deputy leader.

Q: Did the Green Party vet Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi before his candidacy?

A: Yes, the Green Party thoroughly vetted Gandhi as a candidate, making his social media blunder all the more disappointing.