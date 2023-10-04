BC Conservative Leader Faces Scrutiny over Controversial Social Media Post

John Rustad, the leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, is under scrutiny for a social media post that appeared to compare teaching students about sexual orientation and gender identity to the harm caused residential schools. The post, which was made on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, drew criticism from residential school survivors and fellow Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Rustad’s post read, “Today we remember what happens when the Canadian government thinks it’s better at raising children than parents. I will always stand with parents.” B.C. New Democrat MLA Ravi Parmar called it a disgraceful comparison and accused Rustad of attacking the rights of queer kids. B.C. United MLA and education critic Elenore Sturko called on Rustad to apologize for his post and also for referring to being LGBTQ as a “lifestyle” in media interviews.

Rustad clarified that he did not want to take away from the impact of residential schools on Indigenous people, but rather wanted to highlight the mechanism used the government to create that impact. He emphasized that as a minister, he was involved in implementing changes to the curriculum to ensure that students learn about the true history of residential schools. Premier David Eby rebuked Rustad, accusing him of targeting children and families.

Rustad specifically criticized the government’s Sexual Orientation Gender Identity (SOGI) program in provincial schools, calling it divisive and concerning to parents. The program was introduced to make schools inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

During the exchange in the legislature, Eby criticized Rustad for using the authority of his office to make a small group of kids feel unsafe and to fuel division in the province. Rustad responded accusing Eby of spreading hate and avoiding accountability. He stated that the Conservative Party in British Columbia will fight for the rights of the everyday person and not create division.

The controversy over Rustad’s social media post comes as the political landscape in British Columbia’s legislature includes four parties: the NDP, BC United, Green Party, and Conservative Party of B.C.

Sources:

– Canadian Press