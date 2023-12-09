Small Business Owner Deals with Theft of Newly Purchased Truck

Summary: A small business owner in Oakland, Chef Jason Lewis, faced a major setback when his recently bought Chevy S-10 pickup was stolen just a day after he purchased it for his mobile Smokeland Barbecue business. The theft occurred while Lewis was selling burgers at an Oakland brewery. The truck, along with equipment and $500 worth of hamburgers, was taken from outside Ale Industries in the Fruitvale neighborhood. This incident sheds light on the rising number of vehicle thefts in Oakland, with over 12,700 vehicles stolen in the city this year alone, a 51% increase compared to the previous year. Lewis expressed frustration with the lack of action taken the police, calling for more crackdowns on local crime. Despite the loss, Lewis remains resilient and aims to bounce back urging people to support his food business.

Imagine the excitement of starting a new business, only to have it tarnished an unfortunate event. This is the reality Chef Jason Lewis faced when his brand-new Chevy S-10 pickup, bought just the day before for his mobile Smokeland Barbecue business, was stolen while he was serving customers at an Oakland brewery. The stolen vehicle not only contained valuable equipment but also $500 worth of delicious hamburgers.

Oakland has been grappling with a surge in vehicle thefts, with more than 12,700 vehicles stolen within the city this year alone, marking a disheartening 51% increase compared to the previous year. Lewis’s stolen truck is just one among countless incidents occurring within Oakland’s boundaries.

While efforts have been made the police to tackle the rising crime rates, Lewis voiced his frustration, calling for heightened action and crackdowns on local crime. As a small business owner, he experienced firsthand the impact of such criminal activities and emphasized the need for a safer environment to operate his food business.

Despite the setback, Lewis remains determined and resilient. He refuses to seek handouts or launch a crowdfunding campaign. Instead, he urges the community to support Smokeland Barbecue purchasing his mouthwatering dishes. By doing so, he hopes to rebuild and recover from this unfortunate incident.

Smokeland Barbecue, known for its slow-smoked meats and locally sourced ingredients, just opened its doors in September. Despite the current challenges, Lewis continues to serve his delicious food at pop-up events, frequently partnering with breweries and wineries.

Chef Jason Lewis’s story highlights the struggles faced small business owners and the need for a united community to support and uplift them during difficult times.