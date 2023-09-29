BBC Issues New Guidelines on Political Opinions for Top Stars

The BBC has released new guidelines for its top stars regarding their political opinions on social media. The move comes after a controversy surrounding Gary Lineker, the host of Match of the Day and the BBC’s highest paid star. Lineker was temporarily taken off air earlier this year for his comments about immigration policy, which were seen as politically biased.

The guidelines state that presenters of flagship television and radio programmes, such as Antiques Roadshow and Strictly Come Dancing, will face stricter rules. While they will not be allowed to endorse or attack a political party, or criticize individual politicians, they will be free to express opinions about issues that matter to them.

This new category of presenters has been created to address the challenges of maintaining impartiality while allowing employees to engage with millions of people on social media platforms. The guidelines aim to find a balance between personal expression and the BBC’s commitment to impartiality.

The BBC’s journalists and those working in news and current affairs will still have to adhere to the strictest rules on impartiality, according to the guidance. However, other staff members and freelancers will not be required to uphold impartiality, but are expected to be civil and not bring the broadcaster into disrepute.

The new guidelines have been met with support from Lineker, who considers them to be “very sensible.” The changes were reviewed former TV executive John Hardie, who believes that high-profile presenters outside of journalism should be able to express views on political issues without engaging in party politics or activism.

Overall, the BBC’s new guidelines aim to strike a balance between allowing personal expression and maintaining impartiality, ensuring that the broadcaster can continue to engage with diverse audiences while upholding its commitment to fairness and accuracy in reporting.

