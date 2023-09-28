BBC Introduces Stricter Social Media Guidelines for High-Profile Presenters

The BBC has implemented new social media guidelines, including a strengthened “Lineker clause,” to prevent prominent presenters from expressing strong views on party politics. The move comes after a controversy involving Gary Lineker earlier this year, in which he refused to apologize for tweets regarding language used the home secretary to describe asylum seekers. The BBC director general, Tim Davie, initially suspended Lineker but later reinstated him following a staff rebellion.

The BBC previously had strict rules on social media for employees in its news division but had more relaxed regulations for other staff members. After a comprehensive review, the BBC has created a third category that includes Lineker and a small number of other freelance presenters who work on flagship programmes. These presenters will now have their ability to share political views severely restricted while their BBC programme is on air, as well as during a two-week period before and after the series is broadcast.

The updated guidelines affect a list of BBC programmes and presenters, including shows like Antiques Roadshow, The Apprentice, Dragons’ Den, The One Show, MasterChef, Match of the Day, Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear, and Radio 1 and 2. Under the new rules, affected presenters will be prohibited from endorsing or criticizing political parties, commenting on political debates during an election period, and taking up official roles with campaigning groups.

While presenters will have limitations during their shows, they will be free to engage in political activity when their programmes are off air. Lineker responded to the new rules expressing his support, and the BBC’s highest-paid presenter believes they are sensible.

These guidelines may pose a challenge for Lord Sugar, who is a serving member of the House of Lords and often shares forthright political views. However, the overall goal of the guidelines is to allow high-profile presenters outside of journalism to express views on issues and policies while avoiding involvement in party politics or activist organizations.

The review of the social media guidelines was conducted former ITN executive John Hardie, who emphasized the importance of presenters being able to express views on matters of political contention without campaigning for political parties.

Sources: BBC