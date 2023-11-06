New Article: Exploring the Future of Digital-First Content at TellyCast Digital Content Forum

The TellyCast Digital Content Forum is back and ready to showcase the latest trends and business opportunities in the digital-first content space. This highly anticipated event, hosted Justin Crosby, will take place on November 9 at London’s BFI Southbank, featuring an impressive lineup of industry experts and executives from leading companies.

Building on the success of the previous year’s edition, this year’s forum aims to dive deeper into topics such as monetization, brand-funded digital programming, and new business models. The agenda is packed with insightful panels and engaging keynotes that promise to provide valuable insights for delegates. Moreover, ample networking opportunities will be available for attendees to connect with digital-first industry leaders.

Among the distinguished speakers is Jasmine Dawson, SVP of Digital Consumer Engagement at BBC Studios, who will share her expertise in navigating the digital landscape. In addition, representatives from Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat, including Dan Biddle, Lucy Luke, and Ed Linderman, will also take the stage to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

This year’s event is honored to have BBC Studios as the headline sponsor, further underscoring the significance of the forum in the digital content space. Damien Viel, the Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at Banijay, will deliver a keynote alongside Snapchat’s Lucy Luke and TikTok’s Ed Linderman.

Justin Crosby, the host and event producer, expressed his excitement for the upcoming forum, emphasizing the expertise and creativity that will be on display. As the founder of the TellyCast podcast and PR firm Boom Dialogue, Crosby is dedicated to providing a platform for the next generation of entertainment.

Whether you’re an industry professional or simply passionate about the digital-first content landscape, the TellyCast Digital Content Forum is an event not to be missed. Mark your calendars for November 9th and join the conversation at the BFI Southbank in London.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the TellyCast Digital Content Forum?

The TellyCast Digital Content Forum is an annual event that brings together industry figures to discuss trends, business opportunities, and insights in the digital-first content space. It provides a platform for networking and knowledge sharing among industry leaders and professionals.

Who are some of the speakers at this year’s forum?

The forum features a lineup of esteemed speakers, including Jasmine Dawson from BBC Studios, Dan Biddle from Meta, Lucy Luke from Snapchat, and Ed Linderman from TikTok. Representatives from Banijay, Channel 4, ITV Studios, and Sky will also deliver keynotes and participate in panels.

What topics will be addressed at the forum?

The forum will cover a range of topics such as monetization, brand-funded digital programming, and new business models in the digital-first content space. Panels and keynotes will provide valuable insights into these areas.

How can I attend the forum?

The TellyCast Digital Content Forum is an invite-only event. However, industry professionals and enthusiasts can stay updated on future editions of the forum and explore potential opportunities to participate following TellyCast and Boom Dialogue, the event organizers.