– BBC Select launches curated natural history documentary collection

BBC Select, the ad-free documentary streaming service from the BBC, has recently introduced a curated collection of natural history documentaries. This collection offers viewers the opportunity to explore the beauty of the natural world and gain insights into the evolution of the planet and the environmental challenges it faces.

The curated collection features wildlife and environmental programming from all seven continents. It includes over 100 hours of content dating back to 1954, showcasing the best of the BBC’s nature, wildlife, and science programming. The collection includes titles featuring renowned natural historian Sir David Attenborough and physicist Brian Cox.

One of the highlights of this collection is the premiere of “North Atlantic: The Dark Ocean,” a new natural science documentary. This film, which is available for the first time to audiences in the United States and Canada, follows underwater cameraman Ken O’Sullivan as he explores the fascinating marine life in the perilous North Atlantic Ocean.

Other notable documentaries featured in this collection include “David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities,” where Attenborough encounters some of the planet’s most peculiar creatures, and “Life on Earth: A Natural History David Attenborough,” a landmark documentary that took three years to make and traveled to various locations worldwide.

BBC Select, initially launched in the United States and Canada in 2021, is accessible through Amazon Prime Video Channels, the Apple TV app, and the Roku Channel.

Overall, BBC Select’s curated natural history documentary collection provides viewers with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonders of the natural world and deepen their understanding of our planet’s rich biodiversity.

