BBC Issues Revised Social Media Guidance for Staff and Freelancers

The BBC has released updated guidelines on the personal use of social media for all employees and freelancers. The new guidelines emphasize the importance of maintaining high standards of civility and impartiality, particularly for individuals hosting flagship programs. The update comes after a recent controversy involving sports pundit Gary Lineker’s Twitter post.

The revised guidance is the result of a review conducted former TV executive John Hardie. Hardie interviewed over 80 people both inside and outside the BBC to gather insights on the organization’s social media policies. He suggested that the BBC should promote civility in public discourse and ensure that all program presenters respect diversity of opinion on social media.

Based on the recommendations from Hardie’s review, the BBC has introduced specific guidelines for those presenting flagship programs. These individuals have a greater responsibility to uphold the BBC’s impartiality, given their prominence on the platform. They are expected to adhere to the strictest rules on impartiality on social media, not only during the airing of their programs but also for two weeks before and after each series.

The guidelines also distinguish between individuals working in news and current affairs, factual journalism production, and other staff or freelancers. While those in news and current affairs must uphold impartiality on social media, the requirements for other employees and freelancers are focused on respecting civility in public discourse and avoiding behavior that could bring the BBC into disrepute.

The updated guidelines aim to strike a balance between freedom of expression, the BBC’s expectations of its staff and freelancers, and the audience’s expectations. They are designed to be clear, transparent, and enforceable.

Overall, the BBC’s revised social media guidance reflects its commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism, civility, and impartiality across all platforms and programs.

Sources:

– The BBC

– Former TV executive John Hardie