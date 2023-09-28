BBC Presenters Banned from Political Campaigning in New Social Media Rules

BBC presenters, including high-profile figures like Gary Lineker, will no longer be allowed to engage in party political campaigning or endorsements, according to new internal rules around social media use. The public broadcaster has implemented a new code of conduct for presenters of flagship programmes, such as Match of the Day and Antiques Roadshow, in an effort to ensure impartiality. The move follows a review into social media guidance for journalists and presenters and comes after Lineker was suspended earlier this year for breaching impartiality rules making critical comments about the UK government’s immigration policy on Twitter. The suspension led to other presenters expressing their support for Lineker and caused disruptions to BBC programming.

Under the new rules, presenters of flagship shows must refrain from endorsing or attacking a political party while their programme is on air and during a two-week window before and after a series is broadcast. They are also prohibited from criticizing individual politicians, commenting on political issues during an election period, or taking on official roles for campaigning groups. Staff in news and current affairs, as well as factual journalism production, and senior leaders, are required to uphold the BBC’s strict rules on impartiality, while other staff and freelancers are not bound the same obligations on social media.

The BBC emphasizes the importance of “high standards of civility in public discourse” and the need to maintain its reputation. The new regulations aim to ensure that all BBC employees respect these standards and avoid bringing the broadcaster into disrepute. BBC Director-General Tim Davie states that the public broadcaster has a responsibility to treat people with civility and respect, particularly in an era where public debate is often highly polarized.

Gary Lineker has responded to the new rules on social media calling them “very sensible.” His criticism of the UK government’s immigration policy sparked the review that led to the implementation of these rules. Lineker previously believed that, as a freelance sports presenter, he was not subject to the same strict impartiality rules as other BBC presenters.

These new guidelines are expected to prevent further controversies and ensure that BBC presenters maintain a balanced approach when it comes to political matters.