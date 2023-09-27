BBC prepares new rules for social media posts its stars

The BBC is reportedly getting ready to announce new regulations that will govern the social media activity of its biggest stars. An independent review conducted former ITN CEO John Hardie is expected to be published soon. The broadcaster has not confirmed the timing of the announcement, but insiders suggest it could be as early as Thursday.

The review was initiated to provide clarity on how the BBC’s social media guidelines should apply to freelance presenters and uphold impartiality standards. Notable BBC stars who are not employees, such as Gary Lineker and Lord Sugar, were specifically identified in the review.

Although it is unclear whether the BBC will release the full findings alongside the new guidance, this move signals the corporation’s intention to address the issue of social media usage its talent. In a previous social media review in 2020, the BBC did not disclose the conclusions of former BBC News executive Richard Sambrook.

According to The Times of London, Hardie’s recommendations include the implementation of a “three-tier” system. BBC News employees would be subjected to the strictest social media rules, while stars on non-news programming would have looser guidelines. Additionally, presenters on “crown jewel” shows closely associated with the BBC brand may face more stringent requirements.

Deadline sources have revealed that Hardie consulted with stars like Gary Lineker during the review process. The BBC has also made efforts to ensure that freelance presenters are willing to comply with the revised regulations.

The BBC’s decision to review its social media policies comes after an incident involving Gary Lineker’s tweet earlier this year, which caused confusion due to “grey areas” in the existing rules. Lineker was initially suspended for comparing UK immigration policy to 1930s Germany but was quickly reinstated after his colleagues went on strike in protest.

Furthermore, it was revealed that BBC Director General Tim Davie communicated with a senior government official on the day Lineker was suspended. This raised questions about potential external pressure to discipline the presenter for violating impartiality rules.

