BBC Issues New Guidelines for Presenters’ Social Media Posts

The BBC has released new rules for high-profile presenters regarding their social media posts. These guidelines come as a response to a controversy surrounding Gary Lineker’s tweets. The report, led former ITN boss John Hardie, suggests that while presenters are allowed to express their views on issues and policies, they should refrain from political campaigning. Lineker has commented that the new rules are sensible.

The guidelines highlight that presenters of flagship shows like Match of the Day should uphold the BBC’s impartiality. During the airing of a program, as well as for two weeks before and after the series, presenters must not endorse or attack political parties, criticize individual politicians, or comment on political debates during an election period. They are also not allowed to take on an official role for a campaigning group.

Other flagship shows covered the guidelines include Antiques Roadshow, Dragons’ Den, The One Show, major sporting events, Masterchef, Top Gear, and Strictly Come Dancing on television, as well as BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast show with Greg James and Radio 2’s Breakfast with Zoe Ball, mid-morning with Vernon Kaye, and afternoon with Scott Mills.

The review of BBC social media guidelines was prompted a controversy surrounding Gary Lineker’s posts earlier this year. In March, Lineker compared the UK government’s language about a new asylum policy to that used Germany in the 1930s. While his comments received both criticism and support on social media, the BBC claimed that Lineker had breached their impartiality guidelines and temporarily removed him from air.

The new guidelines also emphasize the importance of maintaining high standards of civility in public discourse and treating others with respect, even in the face of abuse, and avoiding offensive or aggressive language.

