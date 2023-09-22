BBC Acquires Domestic Rights to Disney’s “Love, Victor”

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has secured the domestic telecast rights to the Disney Plus coming-of-age drama series “Love, Victor,” it was announced on Friday. The show, which serves as a spin-off to the popular Disney film “Love, Simon,” features Michael Cimino in the lead role of Victor Salazar, a teenager facing his own journey of self-discovery while navigating the tumultuous world of high school.

Sue Deeks, the head of programming acquisitions at the BBC, praised “Love, Victor” as a heartfelt and relatable story of adolescence. It remains unclear whether the BBC plans to broadcast all three seasons of the show on its main television network or restrict it to its streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

The partnership between BBC and Disney marks another content rights agreement between the two companies within the past year. In October, a multi-year deal was struck to bring the beloved science fiction series “Doctor Who” to Disney Plus in the United States.

In recent months, the BBC has actively acquired foreign series to strengthen both its linear television schedule and streaming offerings. It recently obtained the domestic telecast rights for AMC Networks’ “Interview with the Vampire” and has also added Australian shows such as “Scrublands” and “Colin from Accounts” to its lineup.

Overall, the collaboration between Disney and the BBC highlights the continued appeal and demand for compelling coming-of-age narratives, as well as the growing importance of streaming platforms in delivering quality content to audiences worldwide.

Sources:

– Source Article: TheWrap.com – https://www.thewrap.com/love-victor-bbc-licensing-rights/

– Image Source: Courtesy photo, TheWrap.com – https://www.thewrap.com/love-victor-bbc-licensing-rights/