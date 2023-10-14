BBC Investigating Impartiality Concerns Following Journalists’ Controversial Tweets on Israel-Palestine Conflict

The BBC is facing scrutiny over allegations of impartiality after several of its journalists in the Middle East appeared to express support for Hamas and made controversial remarks about the killing of Israeli civilians. The corporation stated that it is “urgently investigating” the matter.

The controversy arose when reporters at BBC News Arabic endorsed comments equating Hamas, a designated terrorist group, to freedom fighters. They also referred to a recent attack as a “morning of hope.” One senior correspondent even mocked Israeli relatives of a grandmother who was abducted Hamas. These remarks have elicited accusations of bias and insensitivity.

Further concerns have been raised regarding the output of BBC Arabic, which is funded the license fee. Complaints allege that the language used in referring to Israeli towns and residents within internationally recognized territory as “settlements” and “settlers” whitewashes the targeting of Jewish civilians.

The BBC is obligated to achieve “due impartiality” in all of its coverage, and its journalists have a “particular responsibility” to uphold this principle on social media. The Chair of the House of Commons Culture, Media, and Sport Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage, emphasized the importance of sensitivity and impartiality in media coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The controversy has also sparked debates calling for the BBC to label Hamas as terrorists rather than a militant group. An investigation the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis revealed that multiple BBC journalists and a freelancer allegedly displayed anti-Israel bias on social media.

The BBC has stated that it will take allegations of breaches of editorial and social media guidelines seriously and will act accordingly, including taking disciplinary action if necessary.

