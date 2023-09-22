Protect Yourself from Cryptocurrency Scams on TikTok

Investment scams have seen a significant increase in recent years, and experts are warning about the rise of cryptocurrency scams on popular platforms like TikTok. While scrolling through TikTok, you may come across videos of individuals flaunting large sums of cash, claiming they earned it through investing in cryptocurrency in just a few days. These scammers often promise to help you achieve similar results for a small fee.

It’s crucial to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before engaging with any individual offering investment opportunities on TikTok. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises treating every digital wallet like cash and not succumbing to scare tactics employed scammers.

Lisa Schiller, media relations representative for the BBB, emphasizes that TikTok has become a common platform for cryptocurrency scams, particularly targeting younger individuals who may have limited experience in financial matters. Scammers typically target these individuals to exploit their lack of knowledge and understanding.

It is essential to recognize that these scammers aim to deceive individuals for as long as possible to extract as much money as they can. Any funds you send will only end up in their pockets, with no return on investment.

To combat such scams, the BBB recommends reporting any fraudulent activity through their scam tracker website. If you have accurate information about the scammer, such as their name and address, you are encouraged to file a complaint.

Remember, it’s always wise to be cautious with your money and verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunities before making any financial commitments.

Definitions:

1. Cryptocurrency scams: Deceptive practices that exploit individuals’ lack of knowledge about investments in digital currencies like Bitcoin.

2. TikTok: A popular social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos.

3. Better Business Bureau (BBB): A nonprofit organization that aims to foster trust in the marketplace promoting ethical business practices and providing guidance to consumers.

Source: WSAW – Wausau, Wisconsin news station covering Central and Northcentral Wisconsin