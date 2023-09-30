BBB Warns of Online Shopping Scam Targeting TikTok Users

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning about an online shopping scam that has been reported TikTok users. The scheme involves individuals posing as disgruntled store employees who claim to offer a secret discount code for 100% off high-end merchandise. However, victims end up losing money on phony or non-existent products.

According to the BBB, victims may be able to add items to their cart for free using the discount code, but the shipping cost increases significantly. Once the order is placed, it becomes nearly impossible to cancel, and contact with the scammers is limited to email only. In many cases, victims receive cheap knockoffs or receive nothing at all, while the money spent on “shipping” is lost.

The BBB advises consumers to be cautious of other variations of this scam targeting different types of items. To protect themselves from online shopping scams, the BBB recommends avoiding deals that seem too good to be true, shopping only from reputable companies or conducting thorough research, and always paying with a credit card to facilitate the process of getting their money back.

TikTok, the social media platform where the scam has gained traction, has stated its commitment to removing any content that seeks to exploit its users for personal gain, including scam-related content. The BBB also offers additional online shopping advice on their website.

