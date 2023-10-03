New Scam Alert: Online Shopping Scheme on TikTok

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has recently received multiple reports of an online shopping scheme on TikTok. This scheme preys on unsuspecting consumers who are enticed the promise of heavily discounted merchandise.

The scheme starts with a disgruntled employee who claims to have been recently fired from a jewelry store. Seeking revenge, they share an employee discount code on TikTok, supposedly giving up to 100 percent off the company’s merchandise. Consumers come across these videos and are lured into making purchases using this discount code.

However, there are several warning signs to watch out for. Firstly, the shipping costs increase disproportionately as consumers add more items to their cart. Additionally, there is no cancellation mechanism, no social media presence, and no contact information other than an email address. These red flags should raise suspicions for any potential buyer.

If consumers fall for this scheme, they may end up receiving cheaply made knockoffs or nothing at all, leaving them out of their hard-earned money. This scam can also be adapted to target high-cost items like electronics or designer handbags, making it even more dangerous.

To avoid falling victim to such online shopping schemes, the BBB offers some tips. First and foremost, don’t fall for deals that are too good to be true. If a deal seems extraordinarily good, do thorough research on the company before making a purchase. Stick to reputable companies and read reviews from customers on third-party websites. Always make payments with a credit card for added protection against fraudulent charges.

Staying alert and cautious while shopping online can help prevent becoming a victim of such scams. Don’t let the allure of a great deal cloud your judgment; always verify the legitimacy of the company and the offer before making a purchase.

