New Title: Protect Yourself from Holiday Scammers: 12 Sneaky Schemes to Watch Out For

Summary: As the year comes to a close, it’s important to stay vigilant and protect yourself from holiday scammers. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has identified 12 sneaky scams that you should watch out for. From misleading social media ads to puppy scams, these schemes aim to steal your money and personal information. By being informed and following some vital tips, you can avoid falling victim to these scams.

1. Beware of misleading social media ads: Research before making online purchases to avoid counterfeit products or items that never arrive.

2. Be cautious of social media gift exchanges: Pyramid schemes like the ‘Secret Sister’ scam can leave participants empty-handed. These schemes are also illegal in Canada.

3. Stay cautious when using holiday apps: Be mindful of in-app purchases and review privacy policies to prevent unauthorized charges and data collection.

4. Watch out for fake texts/calls for online accounts: Never share personal information in response to suspicious messages or calls claiming your account has been compromised.

5. Check gift card barcode stickers: Verify the barcode on gift cards to ensure you’re purchasing the correct one and report any suspicious activity to the BBB Scam Tracker.

6. Beware of fake employers offering seasonal jobs: Research job opportunities and verify the credibility of employers through the BBB Business Directory.

7. Be wary of look-alike websites: Don’t click on links in unfamiliar emails, as scammers may create fake websites to collect private information or distribute malware.

8. Avoid fake charities: Verify a charity’s credentials before donating and avoid impulsive donations to unfamiliar organizations. Use BBB’s Give.org to find trusted charities.

9. Watch out for fake shipping notifications: Be cautious of phishing emails that request personal information or ask for additional shipping fees.

10. Research niche advent calendars: Read reviews and research companies before purchasing advent calendars advertised on social media to avoid scams or receiving inferior products.

11. Be cautious of hot toy scams: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Beware of sellers offering popular toys at significantly low prices to avoid losing money.

12. Stay vigilant against puppy scams: Whenever possible, see the pet in person before purchasing to avoid being scammed. Although cases are decreasing, it’s still important to exercise caution.

By staying informed and relying on trusted sources like the BBB, you can protect yourself from holiday scams and ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.