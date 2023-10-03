How to Resolve Account Activation Error

If you are encountering difficulties while attempting to activate your account, there is a common error message that you may come across. To resolve this issue, you need to follow a few simple steps.

To begin, select the “SIGN IN” tab on the left side of the pop-up window. Once you have clicked on this tab, scroll down to the bottom and you will see an option that says “Set or Reset your Password.” Click on this option.

A new window will appear, and in this window, you need to enter your email address in the “FORGOT PASSWORD” box. Once you have entered your email address, proceed to the next step.

After entering your email address, you will receive an email with a link to reset your password. However, it is important to note that this email may sometimes end up in your junk or spam folder. If you cannot find the email in your inbox, make sure to check these folders and move the email to your inbox to enable the link.

By following these steps, you should be able to resolve the account activation error and successfully activate your account.

