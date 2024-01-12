Karan Johar to Take Over as Host of Bigg Boss Season 17

In a surprising turn of events, filmmaker Karan Johar will be stepping in as the host for the thirteenth Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss Season 17, taking the place of Salman Khan. While Salman Khan expressed that his busy schedule prevented him from hosting this week’s episode, fans are excited to have Karan Johar bring his own unique flair to the controversial reality show.

Known for its celebrity guest appearances, this week is no exception. Suniel Shetty and Orry are set to join Karan Johar on the show, promising heightened entertainment for viewers. Comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be making a comeback to add their humorous touch to the proceedings.

The current week in the Bigg Boss house has been filled with intense confrontations, most notably between Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui. After a nominations task, Ayesha launched a scathing attack on Munawar, revealing personal details about him. Munawar later apologized in front of the other housemates, but the tension remains palpable. Fans are curious to see how Karan Johar addresses this issue during the upcoming episodes.

This week’s eviction list includes a total of seven contestants: Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar. Speculation is rife that Arun and Ayesha are the most likely candidates to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. However, with the show known for its twists and turns, anything can happen.

As the drama unfolds, viewers are eagerly anticipating the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, where Karan Johar will undoubtedly bring his own brand of entertainment to the table.