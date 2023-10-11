A recent report from BB Media analyst Vicky Campolongo has revealed that the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) is home to a staggering 2,184 streaming platforms. These platforms offer a vast content library of 635,000 movies and series, which are available in 137 countries and territories. This widespread availability highlights the global impact of EMEA’s streaming services, providing entertainment options for viewers all around the world.

When it comes to revenue distribution, subscription video on demand (SVOD) dominates the EMEA streaming landscape, accounting for 38% of the market share. Transactional video on demand (TVOD) follows closely behind with 22%, and advertising video on demand/free video on demand (AVOD/FVOD) takes the third position with a 20% share. Validated video on demand (VVOD) contributes 12% to the market, and TV Everywhere accounts for 6%.

SVOD and AVOD are the preferred choices among EMEA users, making up 28% of usage. This combination reflects users’ desire for a diverse range of content while offsetting expenses through targeted advertising. The runner-up position goes to a combination of SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD, capturing 16% of the market. This choice demonstrates users’ nuanced approach to streaming, where they not only subscribe to platforms but also indulge in a la carte content selection, allowing them to curate their viewing experience from a vast catalog.

AVOD takes the third position with an 11% market share. This data showcases the adaptability of consumers in balancing cost and content selection, as they make choices based on their individual preferences.

The rise of streaming platforms in the EMEA region aligns with the global trend of increasing popularity for SVOD services. As the market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these platforms adapt to meet the ever-changing demands of viewers.

Sources:

– BB Media analyst Vicky Campolongo

– Definitions:

– SVOD: Subscription Video on Demand

– TVOD: Transactional Video on Demand

– AVOD/FVOD: Advertising Video on Demand/Free Video on Demand

– VVOD: Validated Video on Demand

– TV Everywhere: Allows subscribers to access content across multiple devices

– EMEA: Europe, Middle East, and Africa