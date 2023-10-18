Discovery+ Features the Most Paid Ads Among U.S. Streaming Services, Study Finds

According to a recent analysis BB Media analyst Paula Strubolini, among U.S. streaming services that use ad-supported VOD (AVOD) and ad-supported subscription VOD (ASVOD) revenue models, Discovery+ features the most paid ads. The study compared third-party paid ads with in-house promotional ads on various platforms.

Netflix and Pluto TV choose not to use promotional advertising, while Max stands out for its self-promotion approach, frequently showcasing its own content in its ads.

Interestingly, Peacock, despite being perceived as a competitor, has a strong advertising presence on five different streaming services, including Freevee, Discovery+, Max, Netflix, and its own platform. On the other hand, The Walt Disney Co., the parent company of Disney+ and Hulu, promotes its own content on six out of the 10 analyzed platforms.

The most commonly used methods for advertising content are Pre-Roll and Mid-Roll ads, inserted at the beginning and during the content, respectively. These strategies have become fundamental pillars of streaming platforms. According to Strubolini, maintaining a seamless experience with less intrusive advertising benefits both advertisers and platforms, as it contributes to increased user retention and engagement.

In 2023, streaming platforms abandoned less effective Post-Roll ads in favor of ads before or during the content. They also introduced Pause Ads, which are static images displayed when content is paused, capturing attention without disrupting viewers.

While only 2% of Netflix and Disney+ subscribers in the United States have opted for the new, more affordable options with advertising, services like Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount+ have a higher proportion of subscribers on these plans. More than 90% of Hulu subscribers use the ad-supported tier, indicating the difference in subscriber preferences between services that initially offered advertising options and those that added them later.

Notably, in Latin America, studies conducted BB Media show that 46.2% of people prefer a more affordable plan with commercial interruptions during the content to save money. Peru and Colombia have the highest percentage in favor of the ad-supported option. However, these plans often come with lower-quality features, a more limited selection of content, and reduced functions.

The industry is seeking advancements in personalized ads, non-intrusive creative formats, reduced ad repetition, interactive advertising, and optimized strategies to strike a balance between revenue and user experience. Efforts into audience measurement on online platforms are also critical to understanding the effectiveness of advertising and its revenue generation potential. Moreover, an expansion into international markets, particularly Latin America, is anticipated.

Sources:

– Paula Strubolini, BB Media analyst