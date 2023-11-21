Unexpected Surprises in ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Viral Influencer Jasmeen Kaur Joins the House

The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ was filled with unexpected surprises that left the housemates and viewers on the edge of their seats. However, the most exciting moment came with the entrance of viral influencer Jasmeen Kaur, known for her famous catchphrase “looking like a wow.” Jasmeen brought her charisma and energy to the house, engaging in a fun task and sharing her thoughts on the contestants.

Instead of using quotes from the original article, let’s paint a picture of Jasmeen’s lively interaction with the housemates. She took the time to compliment each contestant individually, using her iconic phrase to praise their outfits and overall appearance. It was a moment of positivity and appreciation, adding a touch of joy to the challenges of the house.

But the surprises didn’t end there. The episode also featured the special appearance of Bollywood brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sporting Indian cricket jerseys. They joined Jasmeen in a conversation about her viral videos, showing their support for the national team and urging the housemates and viewers to do the same.

Mannara Chopra, one of the participants, found herself dealing with rising tension and drama. A disagreement arose between her and Munawar Faruqui, a close friend in the house. The conflict started when some participants referred to Mannara as ‘Bhabhi,’ which upset her. She confronted Munawar, expressing her discomfort with the teasing. Munawar, in an attempt to ease the situation, reassured Mannara of their platonic friendship.

The episode also touched upon the issue of perceived special treatment. Housemates voiced their displeasure over Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s regular hairstyling sessions, while others felt left out. Neil Bhat, a close friend of Vicky, explained that his receding hairline required regular treatment with a wig attached using medical glue. However, the debate continued, and Bigg Boss intervened, suggesting that Vicky and Ankita discuss the matter with the other contestants.

Overall, this episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ brought unexpected surprises, compliments, conflicts, and debates, making it a rollercoaster of emotions for the housemates and viewers alike. With each passing day, the drama and excitement within the Bigg Boss house continue to captivate audiences.

FAQ

Q: Who is Jasmeen Kaur?

A: Jasmeen Kaur is a viral influencer known for her popular catchphrase “looking like a wow.”

Q: What was the special appearance in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ episode?

A: The episode featured the special appearance of Bollywood brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, who engaged in a conversation with Jasmeen Kaur about her viral videos.

Q: What was the conflict between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui?

A: Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui had a disagreement when some participants referred to Mannara as ‘Bhabhi,’ which upset her. They later resolved the issue and confirmed their platonic friendship.

Q: Why were Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande receiving special treatment?

A: Vicky Jain’s receding hairline required regular treatment with a wig attached using medical glue, while Ankita Lokhande was allowed hair spa treatments. This led to debates among the housemates over perceived special treatment.

Q: How did the episode conclude?

A: The episode concluded with the housemates, along with Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, urging everyone to support the Indian Cricket Team in the upcoming finale.