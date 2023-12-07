Himanshi Khurana Announces Break-Up with Asim Riaz Due to Religious Differences

In a surprising turn of events, Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana recently took to social media to announce her split from former boyfriend Asim Riaz. The couple, who gained immense popularity during their stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, cited religious differences as the main reason for their breakup. This revelation has left their fans in a state of shock.

While Himanshi initially kept the reason behind their separation a secret, she later shared screenshot of her personal chats with Asim, shedding light on the real cause. The chat revealed that both of them come from different religious backgrounds and have contrasting beliefs. In a respectful manner, they decided to part ways, taking into consideration each other’s religious sentiments.

Following the announcement, Himanshi faced criticism from Asim’s fans, who expressed their disappointment over the breakup. In response, Himanshi clarified in her final statement that she is a secular person who respects all religions. She explained that her decision to choose her own religion was not meant to disrespect anyone else’s faith.

Asim Riaz has not yet responded to Himanshi’s statements, leaving fans waiting for his side of the story.

Himanshi and Asim were in a relationship for four years, starting from their time together in the Bigg Boss house. Their breakup has undoubtedly shocked their fans, who had hoped for a happily-ever-after ending to their love story.

Stay tuned for more updates on this surprising development in the lives of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz.