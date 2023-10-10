Baz Luhrmann Creates Limited Series “Faraway Downs” Following Streaming Success

Baz Luhrmann, known for his unique and stylized filmmaking, is exploring the benefits of streaming content with his latest project. The director has recut his 2008 epic film “Australia” into a six-episode limited series titled “Faraway Downs” for Hulu. Luhrmann was inspired the resurgence of episodic storytelling in the streaming world and wanted to revisit the central themes of his original work.

The limited series will feature a new ending and a new soundtrack, offering audiences a fresh take on the story. Luhrmann initially shot three different endings for “Australia,” but only one made it into the theatrical release. With over two million feet of film footage from the original piece, Luhrmann and his team had ample material to rework and refine the narrative for the limited series.

“Faraway Downs” will make its premiere at the closing night of the inaugural SXSW Sydney Screen Festival on October 21, with Luhrmann in attendance. This is not the first foray into streaming content for the director, as he previously debuted the limited series “The Get Down” on Netflix in 2016.

Luhrmann expressed his excitement about premiering the series in Australia, the place that has been a constant source of inspiration throughout his career. The partnership with SXSW, which recognizes the intersection of film, television, and music, allows Luhrmann to showcase his work to a wider audience.

The official synopsis of “Faraway Downs” follows the story of Lady Sarah Ashley, an English aristocrat who travels to Australia to confront her husband and sell her cattle ranch, Faraway Downs. She forms an unexpected alliance with a rugged cattle drover to protect her land from a ruthless Australian cattle baron. Set against the backdrop of World War II and the government’s racially discriminatory policies, the series delves into themes of love, adventure, and the impact of history on the lives of its characters.

“Australia” was a box office disappointment upon its release, but Luhrmann has always intended it to be a sweeping epic that sheds light on the painful history of the “Stolen Generations” and the experiences of Indigenous Australians. With the reimagined “Faraway Downs,” Luhrmann aims to bring new life to the story and amplify its themes.

The limited series is co-written, directed, and produced Luhrmann, with Catherine Knapman and G. Mac Brown serving as producers. The script is co-written Stuart Beattie, Ronald Harwood, and Richard Flanagan. Catherine Martin, a multiple-Academy Award winner, is responsible for production and costume design. Luhrmann, Martin, Knapman, and Schuyler Weiss serve as executive producers, with 20th Television as the studio behind the project.

“Faraway Downs” will be available for streaming on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories, with all six episodes premiering together on November 26.

